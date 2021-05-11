Aidan O’Brien’s Amhran Na Bhfiann set for Killarney run on Tuesday

The best is likely to be saved until last among a bumper 15 Flat races spread between Roscommon and Killarney on Tuesday when Amhran Na Bhfiann makes his second start of the season.

Last year’s Epsom Derby third, a full brother to the Oaks heroine Was, lines up in the finale in Killarney (8.15pm).

The 10 others aimed at the €12,000 conditions event could hardly have foreseen running into a 110-rated Classic horse holding Group One entries in both the Coronation Cup and the Ascot Gold Cup next month.

On the back of a confidence-boosting success on the all-weather last month it looks another stepping stone back to the big time for Amhran Na Bhfiann, although it will be a first attempt past a mile and a half for the colt.

Champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins pitches three at the Ballydoyle star including N’golo, the mount of Emmet McNamara who rode Serpentine to Derby glory at Epsom last June.

A significant National Hunt influence on Roscommon’s mile and a half mares’ maiden is also likely through Me Too Please.

Arthur Moore gives last month’s Aintree Grade Two bumper winner a spin on the Flat under Wayne Lordan.

A 78-rated standard represented by Dermot Weld’s Florence Camille doesn’t look insurmountable for Me Too Please although any repeat of her tendency to hang left could be trouble around here.

Belle Image’s 94 mark is the benchmark for a three-year-old fillies event in Killarney which sees La Petite Coco have a first start for new trainer Paddy Twomey.

The Ruler Of The World filly was bought by Team Valour after an eye-catching effort at Naas in March behind Empress Josephine when short of room at one point in the straight.

Flagged was sixth on that occasion and re-opposes having won subsequently at Limerick.