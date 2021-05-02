Aidan O’Brien completes three-in-a-row as Mother Earth takes 1,000 Guineas

Frankie Dettori storms home at Newmarket on Ballydoyle’s second string

Updated: about 4 hours ago

Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Mother Earth to win the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Mother Earth to win the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Mother Earth gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a third successive victory in the Qipco 1000 Guineas as she claimed the fillies’ Classic in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

All eyes had been on O’Brien’s other runner, Santa Barbara but it was the bigger-priced filly who grabbed the glory at Newmarket, taking the Ballydoyle trainer’s tally in the race to seven, with five of those victories in the last six years.

Sent off at 10-1, Mother Earth was given a vintage ride from Dettori, who was registering his fourth win in the race.

The 50-year-old had her in mid-pack, behind Ryan Moore on Santa Barbara in the early stages, as Statement and Fev Rover made the running.

When Dettori asked Mother Earth to make his move, the daughter of Zoffany responded with a decisive turn of foot that took her into the lead.

They maintained the gallop and went on to score by a length from Saffron Beach, with Fev Rover a neck away in third and Santa Barbara (5-2 joint-favourite) just a nose further back in fourth.

Alcohol Free, the other joint-favourite, was just behind Santa Barbara in fifth.

Dettori was all smiles as he celebrated the 20th Classic success of his famous career.

Frankie Dettori celebrates as Mother Earth wins the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Frankie Dettori celebrates as Mother Earth wins the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“Fifty years old. Come on the oldies. We can still do it,” he told ITV Racing, referencing 54-year-old Kevin Manning’s success 24 hours earlier on Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas.

“Great. It’s my 20th Classic, so I’ delighted and in my home town of Newmarket.

“Aidan gave me a lot of confidence. I rode her cold, she was going to come on good. I followed Ryan [Moore on Santa Barbara] and kicked at the top of the hill. I knew she’d get home, and she did, and I was able to enjoy it.

“I think she’ll get a mile and a quarter. She’s very easy to handle and she’s very brave. She’s not very big, but she’s got a big engine.”

Dettori is not ruling out a shot at further Classic glory over a longer trip either, for Mother Earth.

“There’s a possibility she might get the Oaks trip of a mile and a half,” he added.

“She’s very relaxed. I’ll leave that to the professionals. I’m just the jockey on top that steers them.

“I love it. I was a bit deflated yesterday after Battleground [well beaten in the 2000 Guineas] but when you ride in the Classics for Coolmore, even the second or third string you’ve got a live chance. In the back of my mind, I thought anything is possible.”

O’Brien, who described Dettori as an “unbelievable rider”, was full of praise for his winner, and his beaten favourite too.

“Mother Earth is a very good filly, always was,” he said. “It was unfair to Santa Barbara to come [after one run], but we had to come. With a view to coming back for the Oaks, she had to run.

“Santa Barbara was just green in the dip but after having one easy run, it was a great run.

“We kind of felt coming here that she was going to learn as much as she would having three runs but there was a risk doing it that she was going to get beaten.”

It was Mother Earth’s day, though, and O’Brien added: “Frankie’s filly is a very consistent filly. She had a great run in America on her last run last year, and she’s very professional and did everything really well, so we’re delighted.

“Santa Barbara was always going to go to the Oaks, and Mother Earth was always going to come back to the Irish Guineas. That was the plan.

“It’s great to have Frankie. What can you say, he’s an unbelievable rider.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.