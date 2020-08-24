Usain Bolt in quarantine as he awaits result of coronavirus test

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist has had checks, and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Usain Bolt: “Just to be safe I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy.” Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantine as he awaits the result of a coronavirus test.

The 34-year-old Jamaican, who retired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks at the weekend, and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite having no symptoms.

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram, he said: “Good morning everybody. Just waking up and like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media’s saying I’m confirmed to have Covid-19.

“I did a test on Saturday, because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m gonna stay in and stay here for my friends.

“Also I’m having no symptoms, so I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol on how I should go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Just to be safe I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy.”

Bolt’s announcement came amid speculation that he had tested positive for the virus which continues to hold the world in its grip.

Reports have suggested he celebrated his 34th birthday last Friday at a party attended by guests including Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling.

