Thomas Barr finishes third at Shanghai Diamond League

He was just half a second off the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90

Thomas Barr will next race in the Stockholm Diamond League on May 30th. Photograph: Getty Images

Thomas Barr will next race in the Stockholm Diamond League on May 30th. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Thomas Barr has finished third in the 400-metre hurdles at the Shanghai Diamond League in a time of 49.41 which was just half a second off the Tokyo 2020 qualification standard of 48.90.

The race was won by Abderrahman Samba of Qatar in 47.27 with USA’s Ben Rai in second in 47.80. The Diamond League is the top tier of global one-day meeting competitions run by IAAF the world governing body for athletics.

Barr will next race in the Stockholm Diamond League on May 30th. His main target for the 2019 season is the IAAF World Championships scheduled from September 27th and October 6th 2019 in Doha, Qatar at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

Speaking after the race he said: “I’m very happy with that, I felt smooth and easy from the get go.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.