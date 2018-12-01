Shandon come out on top of Muckross head

Three Shandon crews placed in the top six on the provisional results
 

Two big heads of the river were run in remarkably calm conditions for December 1st.

Shandon impressed at the giant Muckross head at the National Rowing Centre in Cork, where more than 430 crews competed.

Three Shandon crews placed in the top six on the provisional results, and their intermediate eight was fastest of all with a time of nine minutes and nine seconds for the 3,000-metre rolling head. Cork Boat Club was next on the list, just nine seconds back.

The fastest women’s crew were UCC’s club eight who came in at 10 minutes 54 seconds.

The Head of the Shannon in Carrick-on-Shannon was run in cool, calm weather, though winds were more favourable for the second head. The best time came from this head - and it was a junior crew.

Coláiste Iognáid’s junior 18 men’s eight were credited with covering the course in 12 minutes 56 seconds. Commercial’s senior eight had a time of 13 minutes 31 seconds.

In the first head, Neptune’s men’s masters eight had been fastest. Commercial’s club eight just were just two seconds behind.

