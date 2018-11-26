Letterkenny students win Something Fishy competition

Students from Letterkenny Together national school in Co Donegal are the national winners of the 2018 Something Fishy competition. The sixth-class students were presented with the prestigious perpetual trophy and a monetary award of €700 by Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh for their project “Save Our Schools” (SOS).

The project saw the class build a website aimed at engaging young people to learn about fish and the importance of protecting the fisheries resource. The webpage included digital games and video content, all devised and produced by the schoolchildren.

During the year, 99 schools and 10 education centres nationwide took part, reaching almost 3,000 students. Since its inception in 2005, the programme has attracted more than 50,000 students to participate.

The programme is an Inland Fisheries Ireland initiative in partnership with Blackrock Education Centre, which allows students to learn about fish and the environment. Classroom-based activities and practical field trips with fisheries officers form a large part of the programme.

Participation in the Something Fishy competition entails exploring eight different lessons on the fisheries resource and a visit to a local river with fisheries officers to learn about the life-cycle of fish and invertebrates which inhabit our rivers and lakes.

Speaking at the presentation in the school, Minister McHugh said: “This year’s award is particularly special as we embark on the International Year of the Salmon to celebrate the shared cultural and mythological place of salmon in societies around the globe.

I am particularly proud that Donegal, and especially the Letterkenny area, has built up an excellent pedigree in this competition with this year’s champions following in the footsteps of Gartan NS who won the title last year.”

For more information on the programme, visit www.somethingfishy.ie and to view the winning webpage see https://sites.google.com/a/letterkennyetns.ie/sos/home.

The RNLI needs a new Shannon-class lifeboat to ensure a 24-hour service around Ireland and the UK.

RNLI seeks new relief lifeboat

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) needs a new relief lifeboat. The Shannon-class lifeboat has been tested and refined to keep crews safe at sea. With a growing number of Shannons stationed on the coast, another is required in the fast-reaction relief fleet to ensure a 24-hour service around Ireland and the UK.

It costs €2.47 million (£2.2 million) to build a Shannon-class lifeboat, but as a charity, it’s only with the help from the public that this goal can be achieved.

Even in the harshest conditions, the Shannon is designed to ensure crews, and those they save, come back home safely.

Mark Barnett, recently retired coxswain at Lough Swilly, said: “The Shannon has reduced the time we take to reach casualties. The crew have such confidence in her and I’m happy retiring knowing they’re in safe hands.”

To donate, call the supporter care team on 0044 1202 663234 on weekdays, 8am-6pm.

Bumper haul in Seychelles

The Seychelles was the place to be last week where a group from Frontiers Travel landed more than 100 bonefish on their first day. Walter Stoeklein struck gold, landing a 54cm permit and his winning streak continued into day two with a 115cm giant trevally.

Flint McNaughton and Vincent Ford both landed two trevallies of 75cm each and Flint went on to join Peter Mathieson where they landed seven wahoo in one morning.

Tight lines from the Alphonse Fishing Team info@frontierstrvl.co.uk.

