Bundee Aki available for Sharks visit to Connacht, Mack Hansen ruled out

Connacht will be taking the good with the bad ahead of their game against the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.45pm) as the United Rugby Championship returns.

Bundee Aki is available for selection having overcome a hip injury, but Mack Hansen has been ruled out as he awaits scan results after suffering a recurrence of a foot injury during Ireland’s loss to South Africa last weekend.

Connacht senior assistant coach Rob Seib said the winger “doesn’t want to have a patchy season of in-and-out all the time, so he has to balance Ireland commitments with Connacht”.

“It is something that is at the forefront of our minds, so we want to make sure we give him a good opportunity to be at his best for Ireland and also for us.

“It’s a big of balancing act, but hopefully he will be on the selection table soon.”

Seib added: “We will be patient knowing at this time of the year we have so many healthy bodies, certainly in the back three, but in saying that, he will add value when he does return.”

Joining Hansen on the list of absentees for the Sharks’ visit are David Hawkshaw, who is following return to play protocols after picking up a knock in the Connacht Eagles’ loss to Ulster ‘A’, while Oisin McCormack misses out with a hamstring injury.

Dylan Tierney Martin (calf) and Seamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder) will also sit out Saturday’s game but will be reviewed next week. Oisin Dowling is a long-term absentee, knee surgery ruling him out until February, and Byron Ralston and Temi Lasisi are both sidelined by knee injuries.

Both Connacht and the Sharks have picked up one win apiece in the season so far, the Westerners one point ahead in the standings. While accepting it is still early days with just five rounds played, Seib stressed the importance of Saturday’s game.

“We do recognise we haven’t had enough wins this season, so in terms of setting something up to build momentum, it is not lost on the group how important this fixture is.”

He said the international break gave Connacht a chance to consolidate their squad and identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“It’s been a great opportunity to have those meetings with players, to have those one-on-one discussions. We’ve had a little bit of exposure to real competition, so now we know where we need to improve.

“From my point of view, it hasn’t been a long break. It’s been a timely break, and now we’re looking to start (well) this weekend against the Sharks and build momentum through Christmas.”