Woman set alight at house in Clondalkin, west Dublin

Gardaí suspect assailant travelled to scene on motorbike in targeted attack

The scene at the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin, Dublin, where a woman was set on fire when she answered the door at a property. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Conor Lally
Tue Nov 25 2025 - 14:592 MIN READ

A woman has suffered serious burn injuries after an accelerant was sprayed over her before she was set alight at a property in south Dublin.

The woman’s face is understood to have been badly burned in the attack, while a man has also been hospitalised for injuries he sustain during the violent incident.

The woman answered to a caller at the property in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22, just after 10am on Tuesday. As she opened the door, the substance, possibly petrol, was sprayed at her and she was set on fire. Gardaí are trying to determine how the attacker travelled to the scene, though it was suspected he was on a motorbike.

While the investigation into the attack is still in its early stages, gardaí believe a significant degree of planning was involved and it appeared to be targeted.

Garda Headquarters confirmed the woman was “removed from the scene to hospital to be treated for burn injuries which are believed to be serious”. It also said the man who was hospitalised was being “treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening”.

“The scene has been preserved for technical examination. A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established In Clondalkin Garda station,” the statement added. “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident to contact them.”

Anyone who was in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9.30am and 10.20am on Tuesday, and who may have video footage, including from a dash-cam, is asked to make the footage available to the Garda investigation team in Clondalkin.

