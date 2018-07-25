Serena Williams hits out at frequency of her anti-doping tests

23-time Grand Slam winner has been tested more than any other tennis player in 2018
Serena Williams with the runners-up trophy after her Wimbledon final defeat to Angelique Kerber. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Serena Williams with the runners-up trophy after her Wimbledon final defeat to Angelique Kerber. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

 

Serena Williams has again hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.

The Wimbledon runner-up took to Twitter on Tuesday night after she received another visit from a tester.

Williams wrote: “And it’s that time of the day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean.”

In a second message, the 36-year-old added: “But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited.”

Figures from the United States Anti-Doping Agency show Williams has been tested more than any other tennis player so far in 2018. Individual figures for athletes tested through the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme are published at the end of each year.

Williams addressed the issue at a press conference ahead of Wimbledon after it was revealed the American was unhappy when a tester refused to leave her house having turned up for a random test outside of the 23-time grand slam champion’s allotted hour.

She said: “How is it I’m getting tested five times in June? It’s only June, I’ve been tested five times.

“Tennis has given me so much. It’s such an amazing sport. I feel like equality, that’s all I’ve been preaching. If that’s testing everyone five times, let’s do it. It’s just about being equal and not centring one person out. Just due to the numbers, it looks like I’m being pushed out.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.