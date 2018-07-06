Sarah Healy wins 3,000m gold at European Under-18s

The 17-year-old was targeting the 1,500m but proved unbeatable over a longer stretch
Sarah Healy won gold in the 3,000m at the European Under-18 Championships.

Sarah Healy won gold in the 3,000m at the European Under-18 Championships.

 

Rarely has an Irish athlete of any age won a gold medal with such ease and confidence, Sarah Healy boldly completely the first half of a distance-running double at the European Under-18 Championships with victory in the 3,000 metres.

The 17 year-old from Monkstown in south Dublin travelled to Gyor, Hungary targeting the 1,500m only, but after qualifying for the final in that distance earlier in the day, Healy came out this evening for the 3,000m, run as a straight final, and proved unbeatable.

Alessia Zarbo from France, who had run faster outdoors this season, did try to break the Irish athlete early on, but Healy simply bided her time before hitting the front with two and a half laps from home, and stretching her margin of victory all the way to the finish - winning in 9:18.05, a championship best. Inci Kalkin from Turkey was a long way back in second in 9:29.91, Zarbo holding on for bronze in 9:25.25

“I wasn’t always planning on doing it but I decided: why not?” Healy said, when asked what prompted her double; she now leads the European under-18 lists in the 800m, 1,500m and 3,000m, and goes in Sunday’s 1,500m final with her time of 4:09.25 some 10 seconds faster than the next best entrant.

Healy warmed up for Gyor with a 2:02.76 for 800m last week, also the fastest time at under-18 youth level in Europe and an Irish junior record; she already proving her championship credentials by winning the European Youth Olympics last summer, and the Irish senior indoor 3,000m title earlier this year.

