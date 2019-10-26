‘Running into the unknown’: How Carey May won the first Dublin Marathon
May recalls the obstacles and old-fashioned attitudes she overcame on the road to victory
Carey May. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The miles are flying by. There can only be one winner of the first Dublin Marathon, and Carey May is at the front of the women’s race, within an eye and ear of the first finish line.
People on the roadside to her left and right become one and then two deep. Off in the near distance comes the sound of the endgame at St Stephen’s Green and the history that only once beckons.