Adair and Stirling star as Ireland hammer Jersey at T20 Qualifier

Mark Adair and Paul Stirling were the standout performers as Ireland hammered Jersey by eight wickets at the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, boosting their net run rate in the bargain as they chased down a target of 106 in just 14 overs.

Adair took three wickets for just 10 runs in his four overs after taking the new ball, with all six Irish bowlers taking a wicket, while David Delany also impressing with figures of two for 12 before having to go off injured.

Stirling then hit an unbeaten 58 from 37 deliveries, his third half-century in five games in the tournament, as Ireland eased to victory against the Channel Islanders.

Ireland are third in the Group B table on six points, the same mark as Oman and Canada, who meet in the final game of the day later on Friday.

A big win for either side in that game could see Ireland move up to second on net run rate, ahead of their final game on Saturday against a Nigeria that prop up the table and offer the opportunity to again boost their net run rate.

The top team in each of the two groups goes straight to the semi-finals and also earn qualification for next year’s finals in Australia, with the second and third placed teams playing off for semi-final slots and a trip down under.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Adair struck in the first over removing Jersey opener Harrison Carlyon without scoring.

The express pace of David Delany accounted for the next wicket, ripping through Nick Greenwood’s defence and upsetting the stumps, and this signalled a collapse from the Jersey batters. In all they lost nine wickets for 69 runs in 15 overs to be all out off the last ball for 105.

After having an off day with the ball on Wednesday, the Ireland bowlers were back on song, with Boyd Rankin taking a sensational reflex caught and bowled, his 50th wicket in T20 internationals.

Chasing 106 for victory, the Ireland batters were in no mood to let Jersey in with a sniff, with Stirling enjoying an opening partnership of 35 with Kevin O’Brien (11) and 47 with Andrew Balbirnie (33) and finishing the game off in style with two consecutive sixes.

Ireland skipper Gary Wilson was delighted that his side bounced back from the defeat to Canada and that they must now earn another convincing win against Nigeria on Saturday morning.

“It was obviously very important to bounce back strong, if we didn’t we may have been out of the competition,” said Wilson. “So it was pleasing to get a win today and hopefully we can take the momentum into tomorrow and move on from there.

“Crucial tomorrow will be run rate, which will be important, but first we have to win the game. Nigeria are a bit of an unknown quantity for us, so we’ll have a look at the footage from the previous games and look to tackle them the best way possible. We’ve played some good cricket today, so hopefully we can continue that into tomorrow.”

SCORES

Jersey 105 (20 ovs) (B Stevens 25; M Adair 3-10, D Delany 2-12), Ireland 110-2 (14 ovs) (P Stirling 58no, A Balbirnie 33). Ireland won by 8 wkts.