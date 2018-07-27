Rowing: Ronan Byrne sets the pace at World Under-23s

Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty failed to make the A final in the women’s event
Ronan Byrne led the way for Ireland on the third day of the World Under-23 Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ronan Byrne led the way for Ireland on the third day of the World Under-23 Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ronan Byrne led the way for Ireland on the third day of the World Under-23 Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland. The 20-year-old UCC man won his quarter-final of the single sculls by leading all down the course. He goes on to a semi-final on Saturday with real hope of making the A Final in this prestigious class.

The result for the Ireland women’s pair was very different. Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty would have had to finish third or better in their semi-final to qualify for the A Final. They became stuck in sixth and never broke into the race proper.

In the lightweight singles, Hugh Sutton had to settle for fifth in his quarter-final.

Sutton (19) fought hard to take a top-three place in the C/D semi-final. He held third coming up to the line but lost out to Marlon Colpaert of Belgium by .55 of a second. The UCC teenager will compete in the D Final for places 19 to 24.

World Under-23 Rowing Championships, Poznan, Poland

Men

Single Sculls - Quarter-Final(First Three to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to C/D Semi-Finals): 1 Ireland (R Byrne) 7:20.26.

Lightweight Single Sculls - Quarter-Final(First Three to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to C/D Semi-Finals): 5 Ireland (H Sutton) 7:55.8. C/D Semi-Final Two: 4 Sutton 7:42.69.

Women

Pair - Semi-Finals (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final) - Semi-Final One: 2 Britain (2 H Scott) 7:52.09. Semi-Final Two: 6 Ireland (E Hegarty, T Hanlon) 8:15.53.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.