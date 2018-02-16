Pegasus seek crucial win to step up their title challenge

Victory over Cork Harlequins would see them go second behind leaders UCD

Mary Hannigan

Leaders UCD will bid for an eighth Hockey League win in a row when they visit Belfast Harlequins. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leaders UCD will bid for an eighth Hockey League win in a row when they visit Belfast Harlequins. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

While UCD visit Belfast Harlequins on Saturday seeking their eighth Hockey League win in a row, the two teams immediately below them, Cork Harlequins and Pegasus, also meet in Belfast.

While Cork, four points off the lead, need UCD to slip up over their remaining seven games if they are to have any hope of winning the title, Pegasus still have it within their control to overtake the defending champions, the teams scheduled to meet in Belfast on March 10th.  

For now, Pegasus are five points behind the students with a game in hand, and they can move above Cork Harlequins if they get the better of them at Queens. The sides drew 1-1 when they met in Cork back in October, and if they maintain their form in this meeting, there shouldn’t be a whole lot between them again.

Railway Union, meanwhile, can tighten their grip on fourth place – which might be enough for Champions Trophy qualification – if they can take the points from their game at Park Avenue against Ards, who are two points behind them in fifth.

Having beaten them 2-0 in the Irish Senior Cup last month, Loreto, in seventh, play bottom club Monkstown again, while Pembroke Wanderers and Trinity meet at Serpentine Avenue. Pembroke are third from bottom, three points clear of Trinity.

Hockey League – Saturday: Loreto v Monkstown, Beaufort, 1.30; Pembroke Wanderers v Trinity, Serpentine Avenue, 2.0; Belfast Harlequins v UCD, Deramore Park, 2.30; Pegasus v Cork Harlequins, Queens, 2.30; Railway Union v Ards, Park Avenue, 2.40.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.