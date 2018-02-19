Dublin Angling Initiative: ‘Our hope is that for some this will become a lifelong hobby’

More than 420 young people took up fishing in 2017 as part of the Dublin Angling Initiative (DAI) whose aim is to promote, develop and improve angling in the Dublin area.

Teenagers from Tallaght, Whitechurch, Darndale, Blanchardstown and inner city youth projects, took part in last year’s programme which incorporated fishing lessons, outings and family days at numerous community events.

Two most enjoyable outings were held in memory of the late Sean McMorrow who, as a former member of Inland Fisheries Trust, donated funds towards the development of youth angling.

Members of Killinarden AC on Arklow’s south beach, as part of the Dublin Angling Initiative programme

Environmental talks at national and secondary-school level, summer projects and youth services formed part of the DAI programme throughout the year.

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the initiative has seen thousands of young people participate in the programme and is the catalyst towards the founding of many fishing clubs by these young people.

Brian Beckett, Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Director of Eastern River Basin District, said: “The project provides an opportunity for those who may never have fished before to take up angling and our hope is that for some this will become a lifelong hobby.”

Enquiries are welcome from groups or individuals interested in the programme. For further info, visit fisheriesireland.ie.

Much needed lift

The Irish Federation of Sea Anglers (IFSA) would like to acknowledge the support received in recent times from both Inland Fisheries Ireland and Sport Ireland.

Through the Angling Council of Ireland (ACI), the IFSA has received both financial and administrative support, leading to great advancement in the sport.

In recent years, the Sport Ireland ‘Women in Sport Grant’ has provided financial assistance to increase participation among women and the provision of tackle and safety equipment under the Sports Capital grants.

Working with ACI, the federation has initiated a coaching programme and courses in first aid, water safety and tutoring people with disabilities. Training in child protection and anti-doping are also high on the agenda and two liaison persons have been appointed for Garda vetting. In this regard, registered clubs have appointed ‘children officers’ who undergo safeguard training.

“The support received from state agencies and ACI has given our sport a much needed lift and we are hugely grateful. We look forward to continuing our work with these bodies in our future endeavours,” IFSA’s Nikki Foley said.

Saline surge

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) responded to a salinity incident last week following a report from local anglers of large numbers of coarse fish shoaling in distress at Hendre Lake, St Mellons, Cardiff, South Wales.

Investigations revealed that saline levels in the freshwater lake were too high because of a tidal flap valve, designed to prevent back flow from the Severn Estuary into the lake, was jammed open by a large log.

It may have been deliberately jammed open by people illegally fishing for elver eels, NRW said.

Hendre Lake, South Wales. The offending log with a lifting strap attached

Operations manager, Tim England, added: “The long term impact of sea water on [coarse] fish and other species in the lake is yet to be seen. The blockage has been removed and the flap is now operating as normal.”

Second of the season

Water levels remained very high all week on the Drowes fishery and coupled with the foul weather, meant few rods bothered to venture out. On Monday. however, Joe Broderick caught the second salmon of the season at Lennox’s Pool on a Rapala lure. The fish weighed 3.6kg (8lb).

For bookings, see drowessalmonfishery.com or 071-984 1055 (8am to 12 noon).

