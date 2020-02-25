Out of the shadows: Floodlights a priority for clubs across Ireland

Maybe you read the book. Or saw the film. Or sat through the drama series on the gogglebox. Whatever the medium, if you love your sport, and even if American Football is or was an alien sport, there can be little doubt that “Friday Night Lights” flicked a switch: it brought a raw insight into how sport can be a religion in small town America.

Thing is, where once upon a time it was the exception rather than the rule for sports clubs in Ireland to boast of having floodlit playing fields, there has been a dramatic change in the last decade with a big increase in clubs – GAA to soccer, rugby to hockey - around the country putting floodlighting at the top of their development wish lists.

Indeed, this is shown up in the most recent of the government’s Sports Capital Programme grants (November 2019) which saw no fewer than 65 projects with floodlighting as the primary objective awarded funding. In this instance, there was no rural/urban divide, as clubs the length and breadth of the country benefited from grants totaling more than €2.3 million.

“It is transforming how clubs operate, it is countrywide,” acknowledged David Mulqueen of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), an industry leader in the provision of floodlighting to the Irish market, who added: “Between getting funding, planning, waiting for planning permission and the wait for the project to arrive, it can be a long-drawn out process. Then you see the joy on people’s faces when their pitch is lit for the first time and everything is justified.”

Such illumination comes at a cost, to be sure, and while LED lighting – such as that which was installed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the first stadium in Ireland to currently feature that technology – is the more modern option, the facts and figures (especially for GAA, rugby and soccer clubs) mean that the older Metal-halide Lamp, originally developed in the 1960s, remain the go-to choice for a large number of community-based clubs.

Energy efficient

These high intensity discharge (HID) lamps, for the most part, are the ones lighting up pitches most nights of the weeks as clubs use excel spreadsheets to maximise the use of their facilities.

There is definitely a dual-technology thing going on, with the HID lights cheaper from a capital point of view but with LED lights far more energy efficient.

So, HID or LED? “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the older technology whatsoever. In the last few years, like everything else, LED floodlighting has been introduced to the market and there are significant energy savings, there are longterm benefits, said Mulqueen. “But they are expensive. The payback on the upfront cost could be a number of years depending on how often they are used . . . however tennis, for example, is ideal for LED upgrades.

“Tennis floodlighting is used a lot more than a natural grass GAA pitch, the payback is a lot shorter on a tennis court than a natural grass rugby, soccer or GAA pitch. Tennis is the leading light at the moment for retrofitting upgrade, it is made for it.

The €5 million floodlight programme was the final phase in the major redevelopment of Croke ParkPhotograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

“It is project specific, certain projects are screaming out for LED and certain projects are absolutely perfect for the older HID technology. If you are an amateur GAA club and you have a natural grass pitch, do you really need LED? That really depends on your budget available and the likely number of burning hours annually in order to determine your payback on such a capital investment. However, if you are an indoor arena or a tennis court, having the option of dimming and instantaneous light, LED is certainly the way to go,” said Mulqueen.

The fact of the matter is that many clubs around the country have prioritised getting floodlights as part of their development projects, ensuring that training sessions – and matches – can be held through those long dark winter nights, benefiting all teams, from children to adults. The advice for clubs and associations is to engage early in the process with competent specialists and do their due diligence.

Planning permission

While the decision to go with HID or LED lighting is one that clubs ultimately must make, based on their own circumstances, one part of the equation which must be adhered to is to seek planning permission for the installation of floodlights.

This necessity was highlighted in a dramatic way recently when Galway City Council issued a notice to Knocknacarra Football Club to remove temporary lighting it had installed on the grounds that appropriate planning permission and environmental assessment, due to the pitches’ proximity to an area of special conservation, had to be carried out as part of an application process. The upshot was that almost 900 young players were unable to train under floodlights, while a new application (which can take months) for permanent floodlighting was made.

The advice to clubs considering floodlighting their pitches is to engage in the process step-by-step, getting a number of comparative quotations so that, when the planning comes through, typically two or three months later, there follows the next step of the company organising columns, lights cables etc and, then, finally installation. This is actually the shortish period, taking around two weeks, of the entire process.

Dalymount Park under the floodlights. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In fairness to the Capital Sports programme, its grant funding has enable clubs around the country to find the light . . . not just on Fridays, but right through the week!

Did you know?

The €5 million floodlight programme was the final phase in the major redevelopment of Croke Park. The pitch floodlight system was designed to Fifa standards by Thorn Lighting who also supplied lighting for SuperBowl XLI in Miami. The system has the capability of different scene settings up to and above 270 foot candles horizontally and 180 foot candles vertically, which allows for HD Television demands. The stadium floodlights are powered by independent synchronous generators.

Spreading the light

A county-by-county grant funding for floodlight projects in the most recent Sports Capital Programme (November 2019):

