Osaka wins acrimonious US Open as Williams loses plot

Williams accuses umpire of being a thief during extraordinary row with official
Serena Williams of the United States argues with referee Brian Earley during the US Open final. Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams’s second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos’s warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a “thief” and demanded an apology from the official. Photograph: Getty Images

Serena Williams of the United States argues with referee Brian Earley during the US Open final. Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams’s second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos’s warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a “thief” and demanded an apology from the official. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Naomi Osaka won her first grand slam title as Serena Williams suffered an extraordinary meltdown. The headlines were supposed to be about Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and Osaka trying to become Japan’s first slam winner, but instead an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos that escalated dominated the match.

Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racket after dropping serve at 3-3.

Continuing her argument with Ramos at the change of ends, Williams accused him of being a thief for taking a point away from her. Ramos gave her a third violation, which resulted in a game penalty, putting Osaka 5-3 ahead.

A tearful Williams argued her case with tournament officials but, although she held serve in the next game, Osaka served out the victory 6-2 6-4.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.