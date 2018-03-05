Off-field row overshadows Australia’s Test defeat over South Africa

Footage of a heated off-the-field altercation involving David Warner and Quinton de Kock overshadowed Australia’s 118-run victory over South Africa in the first Test.

The tourists required just 22 balls to snare the last South Africa wicket on the final morning to take control of the four-match series. But the talk around Durban was of the CCTV video which emerged on Monday morning, showing Warner and De Kock involved in an angry exchange outside the dressing-rooms at Kingsmead during the tea interval on day four.

Team-mates’ intervention

Vice-captain Warner can be seen getting moved away from the incident by his team-mates on the staircase as he directed his anger towards batsman De Kock, who, alongside centurion Aiden Markram, was frustrating Australia with the bat. The matter is now in the hands of the International Cricket Council, according to a Cricket Australia spokesman.

Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith leave the pitch after beating South Africa. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

“Following the end of the second session there was an incident involving David Warner and Quinton de Kock on return to the change-rooms,” the spokesman said in a statement published on CA’s official website.

“The incident was discussed between the two team managers and the match referee last night and it is now in the hands of the on-field umpires and match referee. Both teams were reminded by the match referee of the spirit in which the game should be played.”

De Kock was back in the middle at the start of day five and was the subject of an unsuccessful appeal from the opening delivery of the day, Mitchell Starc’s hat-trick ball, when he was hit on the pad. But De Kock was not so lucky shortly after, as Josh Hazlewood trapped him lbw and, despite asking for a review, was given out for 83 as South Africa were dismissed for 298 in pursuit of 417.