Billy Twomey wins big tour grand prix in Vejer de la Frontera

Ireland’s Billy Twomey won the big tour grand prix in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain on Sunday with Kim Barzilay’s Kimba Flamenco, a nine-year-old gelded son of the rider’s great grand prix stallion Je T’Aime Flamenco.

Cork native Twomey, who is based in Cheshire, was one of nine riders who qualified for the second round of the 1.55m competition and one of six to go double clear. He and Barzilay’s Anglo European chestnut stopped the clock on 36.43 giving them a narrow margin of victory over Germany’s Michael Viehweg on Lord Of Pezi (36.50).

Later on Sunday, in Wellington, Florida, Kilkenny’s Richie Moloney partnered Equinimity LLC’s Carrabis Z into second place in the afternoon’s Lugano Diamonds 1.55m grand prix.

Eleven combinations went clear in the first round with Kilkenny-born Moloney drawn last to tackle the shortened jump-off track. He clocked a time of 43.16 with the 15-year-old Zangersheide stallion but had to settle for the runner-up spot behind home favourite Beezie Madden who was clear in a very impressive 40.49 on Breitling LS.

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch, a member of the Irish team which finished second to Britain in the previous night’s Nations’ Cup competition, also qualified for Sunday’s jump-off round where, on board RMF Echo, he picked up four faults in 41.27.

Moloney commented: “In the jump-off, I saw Beezie from one to two, and I knew that I couldn’t do that with my horse because he’s hard just to turn straightaway when he lands. He jumps far out the other side of the jumps. I kind of went as quick as I could without taking any risks, just leaving the jumps up. I’m very happy with second place.

“He’s 15 years of age, and he still feels great. He’s in great form,” said Moloney of Carrabis Z. “I think probably jumping during the day helps. He’s quite a hot horse and with the lights, I think he gets a little bit excited. So it was nice today. He was relaxed. He felt even better for the jump-off than the first round. I’m very happy with him.”