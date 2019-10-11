Nike Oregon Project shut down after Alberto Salazar ban

Project established in 2001 and was home of Olympic champion Mo Farah for six years

Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, where the Oregon Project was based. Photograph: Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Nike’s Oregon Project (NOP) has been closed down less than two weeks after head coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping violations, according to reports in the United States.

Salazar’s ban — which he said he will appeal — followed a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency and a two-year court battle.

Runner’s World claims it has seen an internal memo from Nike chief executive Mark Parker which states he has “made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project”.

The project’s website and social media channels have been taken down and the closure was seemingly confirmed by NOP athlete Suguru Osako on social media.

“I am sad that the dear team that made me stronger will be gone,” the Japanese long-distance runner wrote on Twitter.

“But I will keep exploring myself and I will continue being myself. As Nike has expressed their commitment to continuing support as they have, my activities will not be disrupted at all.”

The NOP was established in 2001 and was the home of, among others, Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah between 2011 and 2017.

