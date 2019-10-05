Hassan blows rivals away as Mageean finishes 10th

Irish athlete unable to live with blistering 1,500m final pace

Updated: 20 minutes ago

 

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands completed a unique double when she dominated the race to win the 1,500 metres at the world athletics championship on Saturday, adding to the 10,000 metres title she won earlier in the competition.

In doing so, she became the first athlete, male or female, to win the two events at a single Olympic Games or world championships.

Hassan, who moved to the Netherlands after leaving Ethiopia as a refugee when she was 15, took over the lead at the end of the first lap and never looked back as she broke the championship record with a time of three minutes 51.95 seconds.

Titleholder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya finished second and Ethiopia’s Guday Tsegay took the bronze. Ireland’s Ciara Mageean came home in 10th place.

Full story to follow

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.