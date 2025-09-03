Tusla to check on children known to agency during Covid as search for boy missing, presumed dead, continues

People hold a candlelit vigil on the Village Green for a child missing in Donabate, Co Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Tusla is to check on the welfare of all children who were in its care or who were known to it during the Covid period and whose cases are now closed, Minister for Children Norma Foley has said.

The Minister made her remarks as gardaí investigate the case of a boy who has been missing from north Dublin for several years and is feared dead.

Gardaí said they are investigating the disappearance and whereabouts of the boy, who would be seven years old if still alive, and last lived in an apartment in Donabate.

Concerns for the boy were raised by Tusla, the child and family agency, and reported to gardaí on Friday.

Gardaí began searching open ground in Donabate this week.

Ms Foley described the case as “hugely disturbing”.

Tusla said on Tuesday in a statement it had been engaging with the boy and his family at the family’s request, and this ceased five years ago. The boy, if alive, would now be aged seven.

“Since 2020, no new referral or new information of concern was received about this child until August 2025,” said Tusla in a statement on Tuesday night. “On foot of this we contacted an An Garda Síochána with our concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the child.”

Speaking at an event in Dublin on Wednesday, Minister Foley said she had asked Tusla to “undertake a well-being check on all cases, in particular cases of children [known to the agency] during Covid, particularly beginning with cases that were closed.

“It behoves us all ... I am very conscious of the Covid period,” she said.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned people against “rushing to conclusions” in the case.

Gardaí at an area of open ground in Donabate, where the search for the remains of a child continues. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

On Wednesday, Mr Martin said Ireland had a “strong and robust” child protection system.

“It is very, very distressing in terms of what has happened here,” he said.

“The Garda investigation is under way, I would caution against people rushing to conclusions and apportioning blame far too early.

“Tusla has issued a statement in respect of its engagement with the child and with the family. What is important now is that the gardaí can bring this investigation to a conclusion as quickly as possible.

“It is very, very distressing when a child goes missing in this manner, without anyone being aware in authority and also in the context of a child losing their life. It is the second such case now and that is concerning.”

Questions have been raised about Tusla after a similar case came to light last year.

Kyran Durnin from Co Louth, who would be nine this year if still alive, was reported missing in August last year and a murder investigation was launched in October.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, who took up the role this week, said investigators have been unable to identify any information on the boy’s whereabouts or evidence as to whether he is alive.

Mr Martin added: “Cases do get closed and for good reason.

“There are broader societal issues at stake as well, let’s be clear about that.

“But we will examine this case in terms of what has transpired, and we have to examine it and then apply any issues that arise from that to future protection frameworks, whilst always respecting family situations as well as the situation for children.

“These are complex situations. They’re not simple. I think sometimes there tends to be a very premature reaction [of] ‘let’s blame Tusla for everything’, and I’m not clear that that’s the correct pathway initially, until we know the full facts surrounding this case.” – Additional reporting PA