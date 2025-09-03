Man drove into Garda van after taking exception to reports about Tricolour, court told

A man drove into a Garda van after taking exception to a report about calls to remove Tricolours from Dublin lamp-posts, a court has heard. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man repeatedly drove into a Garda patrol van, causing extensive damage, after taking exception to a news report about calls to remove Tricolour flags erected without authorisation on Dublin lamp-posts, a court has heard.

Vincent Murphy (34), of Main Street, Taghmon, Co Wexford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Gorey District Court on Wednesday on two separate charges relating to an incident on Tuesday night, September 2nd, 2025.

He is charged with trespass and causing criminal damage to a Garda public order van at Wexford Garda station.

Det Leonard Casey said the accused replied to each charge by saying: “I’ll do it again and again.”

Sgt Stephen Ennis told the court the damage could cost some €10,000 to repair.

Defence barrister Andrew Bolger, instructed by Timothy Cummings solicitor, applied for bail.

Objecting to the application, Det Casey said two gardaí at the station heard the continuous blowing of a car horn and saw a man with an Irish flag.

The detective said the accused drove his car around the back of the Garda station to a private area. When the gates opened, he drove into the car park and repeatedly drove at a patrol van, causing extensive damage.

Det Casey said the accused was arrested and brought into the Garda station for questioning.

During the interview, he continually said: “I’ll do it again and again.” As a result of these threats, gardaí were objecting to bail for fear he would carry out further similar acts. He had been assessed the previous night in hospital but did not wait for his call back, the court heard.

Mr Bolger said the accused has no convictions.

The accused’s brother, Seamus Murphy, said he would be willing to take him to hospital and bring him home once assessed.

Mr Bolger said the accused would address his medical concerns if granted bail. It was hoped that he would get the attention he requires.

Judge Cheatle refused bail, ordering for Vincent Murphy to be psychiatrically assessed while in custody. Once assessed, the judge said, there may be an option for another bail application.

The case will return to court next Monday.