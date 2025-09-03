John O’Shea taps Robbie Keane for inside line on Hungary ahead of World Cup qualifier

John O’Shea has been getting the lowdown on some of Hungary’s players from his former Republic of Ireland team-mate Robbie Keane.

Keane is currently managing Ferencváros and the Budapest outfit have six players in the Hungarian squad travelling to Dublin for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier at the Aviva.

O’Shea says he has been in touch with his former international colleague “a couple of times” to see what knowledge can be mined to help Ireland’s cause this weekend.

“He’s able to give us little bits, but obviously you’re watching the players as well,” says the Ireland assistant manager.

“At Ferencváros, they’re playing at a good level. They obviously were unlucky in the Champions League qualification, but they had a good result then at the weekend too (a 3-0 win over Debrecen in their home league).

“We know it’s not just those players, Hungary have got good quality players in their squad playing at a good level.”

Ireland have no fresh injury concerns to report ahead of their opening game of the campaign, with Liam Scales (ankle) managing to come through Wednesday morning’s training session.

The plan for the home side is to get their campaign off to a winning start and try push Ireland to a first World Cup since 2002.

“These (tournaments) are huge in your career, if not the most significant moments in your career. And not only for yourself, but for your family.

“I think that would be the message I’d be giving the players, because it in a sense it could be the pinnacle of players’ careers as well. And I think that’s the message you have to have behind it all.

“And not only that, your family, your friends, your old coaches, and it’s what the public and the fans are looking for and craving as well. I think if you can be a part of that it’ll be, as they say, some players will be heroes forever.”

With a trip to Armenia coming on Tuesday, Ireland’s qualification chances could be determined by events over the coming week.

On the tight scheduling of the six group games, O’Shea adds: “We haven’t been hiding the fact that it’s quick in terms of September, October, November.

“Previously, they’ve been (played) over yearly periods, 18 months in different stages. To have it so fast like that, we know it’s imperative you do get off to a good start. You want teams chasing you rather than the other way about.”