Ireland

Honeybee behaviour that killed Mayo woman ‘unprecedented’

Funeral of mother-of-three Kathleen Devine to take place on Friday

Kathleen Devine (73) died after suffering a number of stings while tending one of her hives in Mayo on Monday.
Kathleen Devine (73) died after suffering a number of stings while tending one of her hives in Mayo on Monday.
Tom Shiel
Wed Sept 03 2025 - 18:43

The aggressive behaviour of a colony of honeybees that fatally attacked Mayo beekeeper Kathleen Devine has been described as unprecedented.

As tributes to the well-known honey-maker and mother-of-three were being paid following her death on Monday, the Mayo Beekeepers Association said the incident had shocked the entire beekeeping community.

Ms Devine (73), a highly regarded former nurse, died after suffering a number of stings while tending one of her hives near Ballycastle in north Mayo on Monday.

Association member Helen Mooney offered her sincerest sympathy to Ms Devine’s husband, Des, and their family.

READ MORE

CMAT, Liam Neeson, David McCullagh: Eight people who would make a great president of Ireland

I find myself in agreement with the architect of Brexit about the flags on Dublin’s streets

Xi Jinping warns world faces ‘peace or war’, as Putin, Kim join him for military parade

Boy missing, presumed dead, spent time in care before being returned to family

In a statement, she described the deceased as a cherished member of the beekeeping community.

“This tragedy has shocked the entire beekeeping community across Ireland,” the statement said.

“Kathleen loved beekeeping and, along with her husband, Des, often helped and mentored other beekeepers.”

Ms Mooney noted that honey bees are not usually aggressive, “so for a colony to become this defensive is unprecedented”.

Bee stings Q&A: Severe reaction is potentially life-threatening ]

“When removing the honey crop, one has to be careful, and sometimes we have to do these jobs in poor weather conditions.”

Ms Mooney said the bees were now being managed by club members.

“It is worth noting that this was not a swarm of bees, as that season has passed – swarms usually issue from strong colonies from mid-May often right into July, depending on the weather.”

She noted an outpouring of sympathy as news of Ms Devine’s death spread across beekeeping organisations in Ireland.

Ms Devine was remembered for her dedication to the craft of beekeeping as well as her attendance at shows across the country, where she and her husband won numerous prizes.

Her funeral is to take place on Friday at the Church of Christ the King in Knockmore.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter