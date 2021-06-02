Netherlands pip Ireland by one run in first ODI in Utrecht

Tourists fall agonisingly short in run chase despite Paul Stirling’s half century

Ireland fell short in Utrecht despite Paul Stirling’s half century. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands

First ODI, Utrecht: Netherlands 195 all out (T van der Gugten 49, C Young 3-32) beat Ireland 194-9 (P Stirling 69, S Singh 45, L van Beek 2-44) by one run.

Ireland lost by one run to Holland after a back and forth encounter in the first of three one-day internationals in Utrecht.

A half-century from Paul Stirling proved in vain with the hosts able to claw back victory from the jaws of defeat largely in part to a double-wicket over from Pieter Seelaar, who finished with three for 27.

It was Ireland who initially gained control of proceedings with Craig Young and Josh Little claiming three wickets apiece before Timm Van Der Gugten sparked a fightback.

Van Der Gugten struck 49 to help Holland recover from 102 to seven and set 195 to win with notable contributions by Saqib Zulfiqar (23) and Logan Van Beek (29), who recently signed for Derbyshire.

With Ireland reduced to 69 for five, a defeat looked on the cards but Stirling held firm and made 69 before he fell to man of the match Van Der Gugten.

Simi Singh picked up the baton but when Seelaar claimed two scalps in the 47th over, suddenly 19 runs from 24 balls was no longer straightforward.

And when Singh was run out for 45 in the last over, the writing seemed on the wall and in spite of good running from last-wicket pair Young and Little, they could not see Ireland over the line with just a bye off the final ball.

