Djokovic sympathises with Osaka but says media is important

Serbian acknowledges that nowadays players have much more direct lines to fans

Novak Djokovic saw of Tennys Sandgren in their French Open first round meeting. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic saw of Tennys Sandgren in their French Open first round meeting. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

 

Novak Djokovic said he understood Naomi Osaka’s decision to boycott post-match press conferences, which he thinks could feel outdated for a player of the Japanese’s age.

The Serbian, who eased into the second round at Roland Garros on Tuesday, also expressed sympathy for the 23-year-old Osaka, who revealed she had been suffering from depression.

Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday after being fined $15,000 by the tournament referee and threatened with exclusion from Roland Garros and future majors for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday.

“The Grand Slams are protecting themselves and their own business. Of course they are going to follow the rules and they are going to make sure that you are complying,” Djokovic said after kicking off his French Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-4 6-2 win against American Tennys Sandgren.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion said that a change in the way athletes interact with fans might have led Osaka to announce she would not attend the mandatory post-match news conferences.

“The media is important, without a doubt. It’s allowing us to have the platform to communicate with our fans, but in a more traditional way,” the Serbian explained.

“It used to be the only way how we can reach out to our fans, right, in the last five years or maybe 10 years it’s not the case anymore.

“We have our own platforms, our own social media accounts through which we are able to communicate directly with fans. Naomi, she’s very young and she grew up obviously with social media and ability to speak out through her channels.”

Although he believes news conferences are “part of our sport”, Djokovic was sympathetic towards Osaka.

“Look, I can understand her very well, and I empathise with her, because I was on the wrong edge of the sword in my career many times with media. I know how it feels,” he said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.