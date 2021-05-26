Dan Martin takes Giro d’Italia stage win to complete Grand Tour hat-trick

Ireland’s Dan Martin completed the hat-trick of Grand Tour stage wins at the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, winning stage 17 from Canazei to Sega di Ala.

The Team Israel Start-Up rider came home in a time of 4 hours 54 minutes and 38 seconds after the 193km stage, beating Joao Almeida by 13 seconds , with Simon Yates third, 30 seconds off Martin’s time.

Martin becomes the 102nd rider to win a stage in all three Grand Tour events having also won at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Racing the Giro for the first time since he crashed out in the opening team time-trial in Belfast back in 2014, Martin had seen his own hopes of pink effectively ended on the gravel roads of stage 11.

But he rescued his race in some style here as he hit the final climb with an advantage of around 90 seconds and held on.

“I think the shake of the head at the end there said I couldn’t quite believe it was happening,” the Israel Start-Up Nation rider said.

“That’s what I came here for, to try to win a stage and I knew today was one of the last opportunities. With the time I lost it was possible to go in the breakaway and to do it was incredible.”