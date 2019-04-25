Muckross hope to complete great escape at Ards’ expense

Pembroke aim to hold off Harlequins for fourth as Hockey League relegation goes to final day

There is plenty left to play for in the final round of the women’s EY Hockey League. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There is plenty left to play for in the final round of the women’s EY Hockey League. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

There are still two issues to be settled going into the final round of Hockey League matches on Saturday with Pembroke Wanderers and Cork Harlequins battling it out for fourth place and qualification for the Champions Trophy, while Muckross and Ards will be trying to avoid automatic relegation.

A run of just one defeat in their last seven games lifted Pembroke to fourth and one point clear of Harlequins, a position they will retain if they can beat Old Alexandra at Milltown. Anything less than a victory, though, would give Harlequins the chance of leapfrogging them at the death, the Cork side playing host to bottom club Ards who must win if they are to have any hope of overtaking Muckross.

After a run of 13 consecutive defeats Muckross had looked well and truly doomed to relegation until they picked up two wins from their last three games – the first away to Ards, the second a shock victory over reigning Hockey League champions UCD – to put themselves two points ahead of the Ulster side.

They play UCD again in their final game, this time on home turf, and while the odds might be against them repeating the winning feat, the students are unlikely to be at their freshest having competed in the EuroHockey Club Trophy tournament in Kent over Easter. Ards, though, are now the strong favourites to finish bottom and go down, their only encouragement as they head south the fact that Harlequins have had their struggles at home this season, losing five of their eight games.

Whichever club finishes second from bottom will go in to a play-off against the side that emerges from this weekend’s IHL 2 play-offs. Queen’s play Monkstown and Catholic Institute face Trinity in Saturday’s semi-finals at St Columba’s College, with the winners meeting in Sunday’s final – the victors in that game will contest the relegation/promotion play-off in Banbridge on May 5th.

Hockey League

Saturday: Belfast Harlequins v Pegasus, Deramore Park, 2.30pm; Cork Harlequins v Ards, Farmers Cross, 2.30pm; Muckross v UCD, Muckross Park, 2.30pm; Old Alexandra v Pembroke Wanderers, Milltown, 2.30pm; Railway Union v Loreto, Park Avenue, 2.30pm.

Hockey League 2 Playoffs

Saturday (at St Columba’s College): Queen’s University v Monkstown, 3pm; Catholic Institute v Trinity College, 5pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.