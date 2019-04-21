Fognini beats Lajovic to claim maiden Masters title in Monte Carlo

31-year-old Italian’s triumph follows shock victory over Rafael Nadal

Fabio Fognini holds the winner’s trophy after beating Dusan Lajovic in the men’s singles final during at Monte-Carlo Masters. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fabio Fognini holds the winner’s trophy after beating Dusan Lajovic in the men’s singles final during at Monte-Carlo Masters. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

Italian Fabio Fognini followed up his shock victory over Rafael Nadal with a 6-3 6-4 win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic to claim his maiden Masters title in Monte Carlo on Sunday.

The 31-year-old triumphed despite suffering from an apparent muscle problem to become the lowest seeded player, at 13, to claim the title since Gustavo Kuerten in 1999. Five weeks before the French Open kicks off at Roland Garros, Fognini produced some brilliant tennis on Monte Carlo’s red clay to snatch his ninth ATP singles title.

Lajovic, who had not lost a set this week before Sunday, did not have the weapons to counter Fognini’s tactical nous. Fognini made several unforced errors early on, allowing Lajovic to break in the third game. But the Serbian failed to capitalise as he dropped serve in the next game.

Stunning backhand

Fognini won three games in a row and held off Lajovic to seal the opening set with a stunning backhand winner down the line. It was the first set Lajovic conceded in the tournament and the Serbian appeared quite shocked, dropping serve in the first game of the second set. After a brief fightback Lajovic, who was also looking to win his first Masters title, was overwhelmed again and Fognini again broke to move 3-2 up.

In the following game, the Italian had his right leg strapped by the trainer and Lajovic tried to make the rallies longer. But Fognini cleverly ended some of them with dropshots as he held serve for 4-2. He ended the contest on his second match point.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.