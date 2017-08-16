Lighweight crews to lead Irish challenge at World Championships

Denise Walsh will also be looking to continue fine season in Florida

Liam Gorman

The lightweight pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll will compete at the World Rowing Championships in Florida. Photograph: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

The Ireland team for the World Rowing Championships has been chosen. The lightweight crews which have campaigned so successfully this season are given the nod, alongside Olympic single sculler Sanita Puspure.

These will be joined by a men’s and women’s heavyweight pair which came through trials this week.

The lightweight men’s pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll have taken gold in three World Cup regattas and the European Championships, while the lightweight double of Gary and Paul O’Donovan and lightweight single sculler Denise Walsh have also garnered multiple medals.

The championships will be held in Florida in September and October.

MEN – Lightweight double: Gary O’Donovan/Paul O’Donovan (Skibbereen RC). Lightweight pair: Mark O’Donovan/Shane O’Driscoll (Skibbereen RC). Pair: Patrick Boomer (Belfast RC)/Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (NUIG BC)

Women – Single Sculls: Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC). Lightweight Single: Denise Walsh (Skibbereen RC). Pair: Aileen Crowley (UCD BC)/Aifric Keogh (UCC RC).

Coaches: Dominic Casey, Seán Casey

Team Manager: Susan Dunlea

