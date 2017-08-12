Ireland’s Michaela Walsh takes 54kg gold in Italy

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh has taken 54kg gold at the European Union Boxing Championships in Cascia, Italy.

24-year-old Walsh qualified for the final after beating Sweden’s Helena Envall in the semis.

And the Belfast-born fighter delivered an accomplished performance to earn the decision and see off Germany’s Nimani Azize in Saturday’s showpiece.

Walsh was originally left out of Ireland’s squad for the championships, but the gold adds to the Commonwealth Games silver she earned in 2014.

Elsewhere however Kellie Harrington was forced to settle for silver after she was beaten by Mira Potkonen in the 60kg final.

Dubliner Harrington started well against the Finn - who beat Katie Taylor at the 2016 Rio Olympics - but she was dropped in the second round before losing on a split decision.