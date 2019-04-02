Laser sailor Lynch a model of consistency in Palma regatta for Olympic classes

Olympian Ryan Seaton, now paired with Seafra Guilfoyle, finishes 20th overall in 49er skiff class

Ireland’s Seafra Guilfoyle and Ryan Seaton in their 49er skiff on day two of the Princess Sofia/Palma Olympic classes regatta in Mallorca. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Irish Laser sailor Finn Lynch from Carlow is proving to be a model of consistency after the second day of racing in the Princess Sofia regatta for Olympic classes in Palma, Mallorca.

After scoring two second places on Monday, he added a third second place on Tuesday, and lies second overall. A fifth place in the afternoon was discarded.

The Rio 2016 veteran is competing in a field of 170 Laser single-handers split across three qualification flights. The fleet will split into Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions for Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a light breeze allowed 49er skiff class racing to get under way that saw double Olympian Ryan Seaton, now paired with Seafra Guilfoyle, finish 20th overall for the day.

“We had a really good day, good average scores in the top 10,” said Seaton after racing. “But it’s really tight with 107 boats, so the aim is just to enjoy and stick to the process.”

Other Irish results included a disappointing day for Robert Dickson with stand-in crew Robbie Gilmore. The pair were beset by gear problems during the day to finish back of the field overall.

Skiff training partners Sean and Tadgh Donnelly also had a disappointing day, but completed all three races in their flight.

