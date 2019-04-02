Mick Schumacher clocks second fastest time in Ferrari test debut

Mick Schumacher clocked the second fastest time on his Formula One debut during post-race testing for Ferrari in Bahrain.

The 20-year-old German, whose father Michael won five of his seven world titles with the Italian team, completed a total of 56 laps, as unexpected heavy rain caused delays to the afternoon session.

Once the weather had dried, with around an hour-and-a-half left of the scheduled track time, Schumacher recorded a circuit of one minute 29.976 seconds, which saw him take over at the top of the time-sheet from Romain Grosjean.

A Ferrari mechanic shows the time board to Mick Schumacher during his first testing for the Formula One team at the Bahrain International Circuit. Photograph: Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA

However, Max Verstappen, who had finished fourth in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, lowered the mark to 1:29.379 seconds during the closing stages, running on C5 tyres.

Schumacher, hoping to one day following his father into F1, is set to drive for Alfa Romeo during Wednesday’s test session.

Lewis Hamilton, who took the chequered flag on Sunday, finished sixth in testing for Mercedes over 71 laps.

McLaren rookie Lando Norris set the third fastest test time, completing 22 laps.

Former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, also took part in Tuesday’s sessions, the second McLaren car being used for a Pirelli tyre test.

Sparks fly from the back of Mick Schumacher’s Ferrari during testing in Bahrain. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The Spaniard, who is set to race for McLaren as he looks to land the Indianapolis 500 title in May, hopes it will not be long before Schumacher gets his shot at a Grand Prix drive.

“It’s better to go always as early as you can,” Alonso told Sky Sports News. “You never know when the train will come in Formula 1 when you are young.

“He’s in F2 this year, that’s the full concentration I guess for him to do a good championship.

“If he does well and an F1 team relies on your talent you have to take that train.”