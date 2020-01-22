Kellie Harrington victorious on return to ring after injury layoff

Dubliner won her quarter-final bout against Aneta Rygielska in Bulgaria

Kellie Harrington won on her return to the ring in Bulgaria. Photo: Soenar Chamid/Inpho

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington was victorious on her return to the ring after a seven-month injury layoff.

The former world champion withdrew from the lightweight final at the European Games last June with a thumb injury and has been sidelined since.

However, at the Strandja Multi-Nation tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Harrington won her quarter-final bout against Aneta Rygielska from Poland.

The event is a warm-up for the Olympic qualifying events which will see Harrington box in the European section in London in March.

Fellow lightweight Amy Broadhurst was not as successful as she lost on points to the veteran Finnish fighter Mira Potkonen.

Broadhurst will also look to secure a place at the Olympics via the qualifier event in London.

