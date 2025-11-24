Average rents at almost €4,000 a month in Ireland’s priciest area

Landlords in Foxrock, Co Dublin, are commanding the highest average rents in the State at almost €4,000 a month, latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Renting a home in the south Dublin neighbourhood in the first quarter of this year would set a household back an average of €3,718 a month, said the CSO.

Areas in south Dublin had the top 10 highest rents at the start of the year, with Goatstown in second place (€3,104 per month), followed by Dalkey, Killiney, Glenageary, Sandymount, Booterstown, Blackrock, Ballsbridge and Donnybrook, where average rents were €2,547.

Outside Dublin the highest rents were in Greystones and Delgany, both in Co Wicklow (€2,331 and €2,077 per month), Bishopstown, Co Cork (€2,043) and Barna, Co Galway (€1,961).

Across local authority housing, there was a 6 per cent increase in rents on average over the 12 months to September 2025.

The rental figures, drawn from Residential Tenancies Board statistics, are among a wealth of information collated on the CSO’s housing information hub, including property prices, housing commencements and completions, planning permissions and vacant dwellings numbers.

Property prices continued to increase this year compared with last, though by almost twice as much outside Dublin (9.4 per cent) as in the capital (5.3 per cent).

On new homes, the number of dwellings granted planning permission was down 13 per cent – from 8,513 units in the third quarter of last year to 7,447 in 2025.

However, the number of dwelling completions was up 13 per cent in the first three quarters of the year, standing at 24,325, compared with the same period in 2024.

There were 177,600 people working in construction industry. Among these, 67 per cent mainly worked on new housing developments or renovations. Average hourly labour costs for the sector were €34.22 in third quarter of this year, up from €30.85 in the second quarter of last year.

Data show that home heating fuels of choice are changing. As of the third quarter this year the most common main heating fuel across all dwellings was gas (35 per cent), followed by heating oil and electricity.

For homes built since 2015 however, the most common heating fuel was electricity.

Homes constructed from 2020 to the third quarter of this years were 93 per cent electrically heated, with 6 per cent using gas and less than one per cent using oil.

Statistics on building energy ratings (BERs) show Kildare had the highest proportion of A-rated homes (28 per cent), followed by Meath (27 per cent), and Dublin county (27 per cent), while the lowest were in Leitrim and Cork City (both 5 per cent)

The highest proportions of G-rated dwellings were in counties Roscommon and Leitrim (11 per cent).

In the Dublin postal districts, the highest proportions of A ratings were in Dublin 18 which includes Foxrock, Sandyford and Stepaside (43 per cent), Dublin 13 including Sutton and Howth (31 per cent), and Dublin 20 including Chapelizod and Palmerstown (28 per cent).

The lowest level of A rating in the capital was 7 per cent in Dublin 7, which includes Cabra, Phibsborough and Smithfield.

In the last three months of 2023, the estimated national vacancy rate was 3.3 per cent based on low to zero electricity consumption in a dwelling.

The local authorities with the highest vacancy rates this period were Leitrim (8.5 per cent), Roscommon (6.5 per cent), and Mayo (6.4 per cent).