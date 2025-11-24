Nama NI loan book trial adjourned due to ‘complex legal issues’

Ian Coulter leaving Belfast Crown Court, where he and Frank Cushnahan are appearing charged with fraud linked to a £1.1 billion property deal in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

An ongoing property fraud trial linked to the sale of the Northern Ireland loan book was adjourned on Monday due to “complex legal issues.”

Two businessmen are currently on trial at Belfast Crown Court on a range of offences related to the sale of a loan book held by Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (Nama) which was set up by the Irish Government to deal with toxic property loans after the Republic of Ireland’s banking crisis in 2008.

Frank Cushnahan (83) from Alexandra Gate in Holywood has been charged with two counts of fraud spanning over a period from April 1st to November 7th, 2013.

Co-accused Ian George Coulter (54), a former managing partner of Tughans solicitors from Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare, has been charged with five offences over a time frame of April 3 to December 1, 2014.

Both men have denied all charges levelled against them.

The jury of nine men and three women were addressed by trial judge Madam Justice McBride today who informed them that the case was being adjourned until this Thursday, the 27th.

The senior judge told the 12 members: “The position is that a complex legal issue has arisen which we are dealing with.

“It has taken some time and will continue to take a little more time, so we anticipate that that will be dealt with and we are going to ask you to come back on Thursday morning and then we will proceed from there.”

She also told the jury not to speculate about what the issue might be as it was not something they needed to concern themselves with.

Following the brief address, Madam Justice McBride thanked the jury for their attendance then said “I will see you on Thursday.”