Jofra Archer to join England squad at Ageas Bowl after negative Covid-19 test

Archer among 30 players selected for next month’s Test series against West Indies

England’s Jofra Archer has been cleared to join his team-mates at the Ageas Bowl. Photograph: Reuters

England’s Jofra Archer has been cleared to join his team-mates at the Ageas Bowl. Photograph: Reuters

 

Jofra Archer will join up with England’s training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday after his latest Covid-19 test came back negative.

Archer initially stayed away from the get-together after he reported a member of his household feeling unwell on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old paceman had been showing no symptoms and had been counted among a full house of 702 negative cases reported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, but was required to undergo an additional test on Wednesday.

A statement from the ECB confirmed: “Jofra Archer has tested negative for Covid-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group.”

‘Bio-secure’ venue

Archer will join the 29 others selected for group training at Hampshire’s ground, where the players started practising on Thursday as they prepare for next month’s three-match Test series against the West Indies.

The players will also eat, rest and sleep at the on-site hotel of the “bio-secure” venue, which will stage the first Test behind closed doors on July 8th.

Archer’s availability is a significant boost for England. The paceman was a star performer during last year’s World Cup triumph and in the Ashes, while he has recovered from the elbow problem that blighted his tour of South Africa.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.