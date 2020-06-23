Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

World number one asymptomatic, fourth player to test positive from Adria Tour events

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Andrej Cukic/EPA

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Andrej Cukic/EPA

 

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of the Adria Tour events he helped organise in Serbia and Croatia this month.

The world number one is the fourth player who played in tournaments to test positive, following Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

In a statement on his website, Djokovic said he and his wife Jelena, who also tested positive, are currently asymptomatic and will self-isolate.

Djokovic said: “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Djokovic travelled home from the tournament in Zadar, Croatia to his home in Serbia before being tested for the virus.

In the statement he said: “The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

Novak Djokovic and others pose at a charity exhibition match in Belgrade on June 12th. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/Getty/AFP
Novak Djokovic and others pose at a charity exhibition match in Belgrade on June 12th. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/Getty/AFP

Djokovic added: “The tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from southeastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the Covid-19 situation.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.

“We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.

“I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.”

The event, which took place in front of crowds with little evidence of social-distancing, was criticised by other players.

Nick Kyrgios called the decision to stage the event “boneheaded” while British number one Dan Evans described it as “a poor example to set”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.