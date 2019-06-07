Joe Ward turns pro with aim of becoming a future world champion

‘Decision to turn professional was not easy. I felt time was right for me and my family’

Updated: about an hour ago

Joe Ward will not be competing for Ireland at the Olympics. Photograph: Inpho

Joe Ward will not be competing for Ireland at the Olympics. Photograph: Inpho

 

Joe Ward has signed a professional boxing management contract with Times Square Boxing based in New York City.

Ward is the current captain of the Irish boxing national team, and has won gold medals at the World Junior and the World Youth Championships, as a well winning the European Amateur Championships three times.

He has also brought home silver twice at the World Amateur Championships and represented Ireland in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The Westmeath native was expected to be a powerful contender for a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’m excited to begin my professional journey under the guidance of Times Square Boxing,” said Ward. “I loved fighting for Ireland and had a very rewarding amateur career. I was happy that I could bring success and medals to my country, and that in the past few years I could help mentor some of my younger teammates.

“My decision to turn professional was not easy. I will miss my team, however, I felt the time was right for me and my family. I’m excited to represent my country in the professional ranks and bring a world championship home to Ireland. I believe it is important to surround yourself with the right people and I found great partners in Joe Winters and Adam Glenn at Times Square Boxing, who understand the sport and business of boxing.

“I immediately connected with Joe Winters and the fact that Joe’s mom was from Ireland and he still has a lot of family in Ireland. I’m confident Times Square Boxing will help me achieve my professional goals to become a world champion.”

Winters, who is the chairman of Times Square Boxing describes Ward as “a rare talent that only comes along once in a generation. We are excited for Joe’s future. We believe he will become a superstar and a future world champion. He is a great young fighter and a dedicated family man. Joe is good for the sport of boxing and he will continue to make Ireland proud.”

Times Square Boxing say they are currently negotiating with several boxing promoters to finalise a promotional contract for Ward, with the date of his first fight soon to be released.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.