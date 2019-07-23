James Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test match at Lord’s

James Anderson has been ruled out of England’s four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s due to a calf injury.

Anderson has failed to recover from the injury sustained to his right leg when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on July 2nd.

“Jimmy will continue to be assessed ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1st,” an ECB statement read.

Anderson’s unavailability for Ireland’s maiden Test on these shores was not unexpected and the target now facing the 36-year-old is to be fit in time to face Australia.

Chief selector Ed Smith stated when naming the squad last week that England’s record wicket-taker would not be risked ahead of the Ashes series if there was any lingering doubt over his injury.

Bowling resources have already been stretched by side strains sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the recent World Cup victory over New Zealand.