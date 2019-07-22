Aisling Keller and Aoife Hopkins keep Ireland’s Tokyo hopes afloat

The two Irish sailors aiming to qualify Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics face their penultimate day on the tricky Miho Bay, Sakaiminato, Japan, on Tuesday as the Laser Radial World Championship reaches the final series conclusion.

Aisling Keller (Nenagh, Co Tipperary) lies 40th overall after the first two Gold fleet races proved her most difficult day yet.

Aoife Hopkins (Howth, Co Dublin) had a consistent day with 34th and 30th places that bring her up to 42nd overall and just two points off Keller’s standing.

Ten nation places will be awarded for the women’s single-handed dinghy event at Tokyo, based on the results from the world championship. On present standings, Ireland is the seventh country.

However, the four remaining races will be as tough as the first two, and neither sailor can afford bad races without seeing Ireland’s hopes eroded. Four countries in the top 55 boats in the Gold fleet will be disappointed by Wednesday’s conclusion.