RDS to be renamed ‘Laya Arena’ under new partnership deal

The new 6,775 capacity Anglesea Stand at the RDS. Photograph: Barry Cronin for Irish Times

Leinster Rugby and the RDS have announced a new naming rights partnership with Laya healthcare, with the RDS Arena to be renamed the Laya Arena.

The ground has undergone €52 million worth of redevelopment, increasing its capacity to over 20,000. Extensive works have been carried out, including the rebuilding of the Anglesea Stand.

During the works, Leinster have staged their home fixtures at the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park.

The venue is set to reopen next year, with the Dublin Horse Show in August due to be the first major event at the revamped arena.

“This is a hugely significant day for Leinster Rugby as we move ever closer to a return to the RDS, our home stadium since 2007 and indeed, for the many years ahead,” Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said at the announcement of the partnership on Tuesday.

“Momentum has been building steadily with the redevelopment over the last few years and now, securing the long-term support of a brand like Laya healthcare, is one of the last pieces of the puzzle.

“We look forward to next season and working even closer with the RDS, and now with Laya healthcare, as we return home to Laya Arena. It’s very exciting times ahead for us all.”

RDS CEO Paul Kelly added: “The RDS has been a cornerstone of Irish life for centuries, and with Laya Arena, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter.

“This partnership provides an important commercial contribution needed to close the funding gap for the Anglesea Stand reconstruction.

“This allows us to ensure the venue’s long-term sustainability and cultural relevance while delivering a modern, future-proofed and accessible experience. We look forward to welcoming back fans and visitors to a truly transformed space.”