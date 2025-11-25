Tadhg Beirne named in World Rugby team of the year

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne has been named in the World Rugby Team of the Year for the second year running. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster secondrow is the only Irish player named in the side.

Beirne has had a superb season and was already honoured as the Ireland Rugby Writers player of the year, as well as the Lions player of the series during the recent tour in Australia.

South Africa dominated the team with six players, headlined by World Player of the Year Malcolm Marx.

Joining hooker Marx were props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit, twice Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and winger Cheslin Kolbe, a year after seven Springboks were named in the 2024 list.

South Africa capped off a highly successful year by securing back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time.

New Zealand, Australia and England each contributed two players to the team.

World Rugby Men’s Dream Team of the Year 2025

15 Will Jordan (New Zealand); 14 Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), 13 Huw Jones (Scotland), 12 Len Ikitau (Australia), 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France), 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (South Africa), 9 Cam Roigard (New Zealand); 1 Ox Nche (South Africa), 2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa), 3 Thomas du Toit (South Africa), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 5 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 6 Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), 7 Tom Curry (England), 8 Harry Wilson (Australia).