Mother killed in attack near her Cork home had ‘inbuilt generosity’, funeral told

The remains of Stella Gallagher are carried from church by her husband Brian and sons Mark and Conor on Tuesday. Photograph: Provision

Mother of four Stella Gallagher had an “inbuilt generosity” and was always giving of herself and helping others, mourners at her funeral mass have heard.

Her brother-in-law, Alan Gallagher, spoke with emotion as he delivered a eulogy to mourners, led by Ms Gallagher’s husband, Brian, and their daughter and sons, Ciara, Conor and Mark, at her funeral mass in Cork city on Tuesday.

Ms Gallagher (59) was fatally injured and her 63-year-old husband suffered serious injuries when they were attacked near their home at Shrewsbury Downs in Ballinlough, Cork, on November 17th.

Alan Gallagher told mourners at a packed Our Lady of Lourdes Church how he had asked his brother, niece and nephews what memories they had of Ms Gallagher and they said: “Stella had 30 wonderful years of life with her family.”

He said: “Stella loved meeting people and chatting with them, whether her many relatives, cousins and second cousins, or someone she had just met. She loved going on outings with people, whether for a hike in the country or to a film or on a shopping trip.

“She had an inbuilt generosity and was always doing things for others or giving them things. If you mentioned in passing you liked something, the next time you saw her she’d have bought them for you or baked them for you or whatever.

“It was the same when Stella was cooking food. When cooking for two people, she cooked enough for six. If you mentioned you had to go into town later, she’d get her car keys and offer to drop you in.”

Sadness over Stella Gallagher's death spread far beyond her family and community, the church heard

Mr Gallagher recalled the great pleasure and joy his sister-in-law derived from her involvement with the Togher Community Garden and the Cork Health Education Project Choir, based in nearby Blackrock, with whom she sang.

“Stella was an excellent baker, and got pleasure from giving you scones or sourdough bread or apple tarts and she’d come in after losing track of time in her garden, delighted to be able to present you with her harvest of blackcurrants or potatoes or beetroot or whatever was in season.

“Stella seemed to know the name of every flower and every tree, and on a recent visit to JFK Arboretum in Wexford she was like a child in a sweet shop.

“We are so grateful to have shared our lives with this lovely person. We love you, Stella, and we always will.”

Celebrant Msgr Gearóid Dullea told mourners when people were confronted with death they experienced a maelstrom of emotions, and he said the shock and sadness over Ms Gallagher’s death spread far beyond her family and the community in Ballinlough.

“Stella’s shocking death has brought a great pall of darkness, not only over the Gallagher and Griffin families, but also on so many others – Stella’s colleagues from her work in Eli Lilly, the local communities in Ballinlough and Ballinspittle and over many friends.”

Taoiseach Michéal Martin, who lives nearby in Ballinlough and spoke last week of how devastated the Gallagher family must be, was represented at the funeral his Aide de Camp, Comdt Joe Glennon.

David Gallagher is brought to court on charges related to the death of his mother Stella. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

Ms Gallagher’s eldest son, David Gallagher (25), of Shrewsbury Downs, Ballinlough, is due to reappear at Cork District Court on Wednesday.

He was charged last week with his mother’s murder and with assault causing harm to his father, Brian Gallagher, at Shrewsbury Downs on November 17th.