Jakob Ingebrigtsen secures 1,500m-5,000m double gold in Berlin

Norwegian teenage sensation takes gold ahead of older brother Henrik in longer race
Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the men’s 5.000m final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin. His brother Henrik came home second to take silver. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the men’s 5.000m final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin. His brother Henrik came home second to take silver. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

 

Jakob Ingebrigtsen added another chapter to one of the most outlandish stories in athletics on Saturday, winning the 5,000 metres at the age of 17 just 24 hours after becoming the youngest track champion in European Championships history.

And just to add to the fairytale, the teenage phenomenon’s older brother Henrik took the silver medal as the Ingebrigtsen boys were again the toast of Norway.

Ingebrigtsen used the searing pace that had helped him win the 1,500 metres on Friday night to race away from the field in a modest-paced race with a scintillating last lap of 54.05 seconds.

Former European 1,500m champion Henrik, the oldest of the three Ingebrigtsen brothers, who are all trained by their father Gjert and have become one of the most remarkable families in international sport, was left trailing down the home straight.

Jakob, a phenomenal talent who became the youngest ever sub-four minute miler at 16, won in 13 minutes 17.06 seconds, a European under-20 record, while Henrik clocked 13:18.75. Morhad Amdouni, of France, took bronze in 13:19.14.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.