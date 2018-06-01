Ireland women’s crews shine at World Cup Regatta in Belgrade

Ireland women’s crews shone on the first day of the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade. The heavyweight pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll battled hard in their heat, but face into a repechage as they try to secure a semi-final place.

Sanita Puspure dominated her heat of the single sculls in the hot conditions. Three capable competitors fought it out for two semi-final places: Canada’s Carling Zeeman, Diana Dymchenko of the Ukraine and Puspure of Ireland.

Dymchenko, who had beaten Puspure earlier this season in a regatta in Italy, disputed the lead early on, but Puspure swept clear of the rest of the field in the second half of the race. She won well from Dymchenko, who held off Zeeman for the second qualifying spot.

Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty, who is just 19, showed a good turn of speed to take third place in their heat of the women’s pair and secure a semi-final place. Britain One and Britain Two took the first two places, with Ireland sprinting past hosts Serbia to collar the final qualification place.

The women’s double of Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska also took third in their first World Cup race together and qualified for the semi-finals. The Netherlands won in a fast time from China One. Ireland had a good lead over Switzerland going into the final quarter but just held them off at the finish.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan knew they were facing into a tough challenge in their heat. The world champions in the lightweight pair have opted to compete in the heavyweight pair as it is an Olympic-class boat. Just one crew qualified from their heat, and the Czech Republic took this spot after a stirring battle with Spain. O’Donovan and O’Driscoll engaged in their own arm-wrestle for third, but China One took this place, pushing the Ireland crew into fourth.

O’Donovan and O’Driscoll’s time was the 13th fastest of the 22 competing crews. Twelve crews will compete in the semi-finals.