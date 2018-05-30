Novak Djokovic made to work hard for French Open win

Novak Djokovic may not be firing on all cylinders but the former world number one is safely through to the third round of the French Open.

The Serbian, seeded only 20th due to his recent injury absence, will now face Spanish 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut after a straight-sets win over Jaume Munar.

Munar may be ranked a lowly 155th in the world but he made Djokovic work for every point in some lengthy and at times spectacular rallies.

The Spaniard, broken early on, broke back in the opening set only for Djokovic to race through the tie-break 7-1.

Munar occasionally had Djokovic scrambling throughout the next two sets with his fearsome shot-making, but the 2016 champion was able to post a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 victory.

In a match held over from Tuesday Tomas Berdych, the 17th seed, was a first-round casualty after he was beaten by France’s Jeremy Chardy in five sets.

Czech Berdych, a former Wimbledon finalist, came from two sets down to haul himself level only to bow out 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 5-7 6-2.

Meanwhile, Marco Trungelliti’s epic journey came to an end in the second round.

The Argentinian became the unlikely darling of Roland Garros after driving for 10 hours from Barcelona to Paris, with his brother, mother and gran, on Sunday in order to register in time as a lucky loser.

Trungelliti, the world number 190, then stunned the tennis world by beating former top-20 player Bernard Tomic to net himself €79,000 in prize money.

However, the 28-year-old hit the skids in round two as he was beaten 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

RESULTS

Men’s singles first round

Jeremy Chardy (Fra) bt (17) Tomas Berdych (Cze) 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 5-7 6-2

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) bt Peter Polansky (Can) 6-3 4-6 6-2 6-2

Julien Benneteau (Fra) bt Leonardo Mayer (Arg) 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 6-3

Second round

(10) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) bt Federico Del Bonis (Arg) 6-6 (7-0) 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4

(13) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) bt Santiago Giraldo (Col) 6-4 7-5 6-3

(20) Novak Djokovic (Ser) bt Jaume Munar (Esp) 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4

(26) Damir Dzumhur (Bih) bt Radu Albot (Mol) 6-3 6-3 5-7 1-6 7-5

(30) Fernando Verdasco (Esp) bt Guido Andreozzi (Arg) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Marco Cecchinato (Ita) bt Marco Trungelliti (Arg) 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-1