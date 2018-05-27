Barr has easy win in 400m hurdles at Irish Life Games

Thomas Barr opened his outdoor season with an easy win in the 400m hurdles at the Irish Life Health AAI Games in Morton Stadium, clocking a casual 51.23 seconds.

Phil Healy also completed another excellent double in the 100m and 200m, though wind aided both her 11.34 (+2.5) and 23.09 (+3.0). It seems only a matter of time and favourable wind conditions before both records fall (11.40 for the 100m and 23.02 for the 200m). Her sister Joan set a best of 11.57 (+1.2) in the second race.

Ciara Mageean also won the 1,500m at the British Milers Club in Watford in 4:09.10.

At the IFAM meeting in Oordegem, Belgium, the quartet of Ciara Neville (Emerald), Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth), Molly Scott (Carlow) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) set a new national junior record of 44.15 seconds for the 4x100m relay, which also put them number three on the senior all-time list.

Sarah Healy from Blackrock also broke the Irish youth 1500m record with a time of 4:13.32 and will be a strong contender at the European U18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary in July. Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) ran 23.94 while Miriam Daly (Carrick on Suir) 61.88 in the 400m hurdles – both European U18 standards.