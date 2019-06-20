Eddie Dunbar continues impressive showings with podium finish in France

Irish rider comes home second behind world champion Alejandro Valverde in La Route d’Occitanie

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar came home in second place on the first stage of the La Route d’Occitanie in France. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

After landing third place on a stage of the Giro d’Italia last month, Eddie Dunbar went agonisingly close to taking his first professional victory on Thursday.

The Irish Team Ineos rider was prominent on the mountainous first stage of La Route d’Occitanie in France and was the only one able to stay with world champion Alejandro Valverde in the tough uphill sprint at Saint-Geniez-d’Olt-et-d’Aubrac.

However, he was not able to get past the Spaniard before the line, meaning he had to be content with second place. Frenchman Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) was two seconds behind in third, with 2017 Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran fourth.

Dunbar will take great encouragement from the opening stage of the race, which runs until Sunday. He made it into a select group of the strongest riders, and answered an attack by Uran with two kilometres remaining. He then surged himself, with only Valverde and Uran initially strong enough to go with him.

Although the other riders in the break were able to get back up to them, Dunbar showed his strength again in the final sprint. The result shows that he has recovered well from his participation in his first-ever Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia, and puts him in a superb position heading into Friday’s lumpy 187-kilometre race to Martres-Tolosane.

LA ROUTE D’OCCITANIE
Stage one: Gignac-Vallée de l’Hérault to Saint-Geniez-d’Olt-et-d’Aubrac: 1 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) 175.5 kilometres in 4 hours 44 mins, 2 E Dunbar (Team Ineos) same time, 3 É Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) at 2 secs, 4 R Urán (EF Education First), 5 T Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale), 6 I Sosa (Team Ineos), all at same time.

